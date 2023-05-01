Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 60°

SHARE

Hearts Break Following Death Of Union's Tony Marques, 49

Tony Manuel Marques, a lifelong New Jersey native, died with his family by his side on Saturday, April 8, according to his obituary.

Tony Marques
Tony Marques Photo Credit: Tony Marques Facebook
Sam Barron

Marques was born in Passaic and later lived in Newark and Kearny, before living in Union, his obituary reads. He was a truck driver for C and K Recycling for eight years, according to his obituary. 

He is survived by his wife Angelica, his four stepchildren, his two sisters, one grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews, his obituary reads. A funeral was held on Wednesday, April 12 at Buyus Funeral Home in Newark.

To view his obituary, click here. 

to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE