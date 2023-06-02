Community Supports Linden Family Who Lost Everything In Fire

While the family, John, Carol and their two daughters, Kristen and Jamie, were lucky to escape unharmed, the fire destroyed their home and their possessions. A fundraiser has been created to help them get back on their feet. As of Friday, June 2, more than $15,000 has been raised.

"The Benda family have been members of the community for decades," Amanda Hackney and David Berry who created the fundraiser said.

The family had lived in the home since 1996 and lost items like photos, phones, purses and car keys in the blaze. Jamie had recently graduated from Rowan University and returned home just days before the fire, according to the fundraiser.

To donate, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.