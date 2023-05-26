One Injured In Large Linden Fire (DEVELOPING)

Everyone was able to evacuate from the home on the 1100 block of Forest Drive, Captain Christopher Guenther of the Linden Police Department said. One person suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene, Guenther said.

It is believed the fire began in the yard and spread into the home, Guenther said. Police ask that people avoid the area while firefighters remain on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

