Kings Food Market May Close Several New Jersey Stores

Several New Jersey Kings Food Market stores could be closing in January 2021.

WARN notices were issued to 439 employees at seven locations, according to the state's Department of Labor and Workforce website.

The following stores appear to be closing come Jan. 12, 2021:

Bernardsville

Gillette

Hoboken's River Street store

Maplewood

Parsippany (Corporate Headquarters)

Ridgewood

Warren

A Kings spokesperson told TapInto that Acme was in the process of purchasing 19 locations, while the grocer had plans to sell other locations to different entities.

"They could close," she said, "but everybody is working hard to create a different outcome."

Kings has 23 New Jersey locations.

