Two Houlihan's locations in North Jersey have closed, NJ Advance Media reports.

The Bridgewater and Parsippany restaurants apparently closed on Sept. 28, the outlet said. The stores were located on 1288 Route 22 E. and 1735 Route 46.

The restaurant chain did not say why the locations shuttered. Employees will be relocated to other locations, officials said.

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

