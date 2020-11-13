Chicken Wing Restaurant Coming To Linden Giving Away Free Tenders

"Wings Over" is celebrating the launch of its new Linden location by offering free tenders during the grand opening.

The Linden store, set to open on W. Edgar Avenue on Tuesday, Nov. 17, is offering two free hand-breaded chicken tenders throughout the day to guests who order with the promo code, ‘LINDEN2’ online or through the app.

“We’re excited to be joining the Linden community, celebrate our grand opening, and give all guests on grand opening day two free tenders,” said Chief Wing Officer, Dan Leyva.

Customers can simply add two chicken tenders to the order and enter the code to take advantage of the deal.

Founded more than 20 years ago, Wings Over is known for its range of 25 signature flavors as its ribs, salads, sandwiches and more. The franchise has more than 40 locations in 13 states with the new Linden store marking the second in New Jersey.

Wings Over, 691 W. Edgar Ave., Linden, M-F 11 a.m. — 10 p.m.

For more information, visit the store's Facebook page.

