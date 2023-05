Officers responded to the 10 block of N. Wood Ave and located the victim, who suffered a single gunshot wound, Guenther said. The victim was treated on scene and transported to Newark University Hospital, Guenther said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Linden Police Detective Bureau. Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Nick Philippakos at (908) 474-8530 or via email at nphilippakos@lpdnj.org.

