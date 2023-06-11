Fair 77°

Three Hospitalized, Others Treated After Deck With Dozens Of Adults, Kids Collapses In Teaneck

Three people were hospitalized after a deck holding a dozen and a half adults and children gave way over the weekend in Teaneck, authorities said.

Thirty or so people were on the rear deck on Kipp Street when it collapsed Saturday night, June 10, Teaneck police said.
Jerry DeMarco
The most severe injury involved a victim who suffered arm burns when hot water splashed from a chafing dish during the 6-foot-high rear deck collapsed on Kipp Street at the corner of Linden Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, Police Chief Andrew McGurr said.

Four other people sustained injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, the chief said.

Three in all were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in stable condition, McGurr said.

Two others were treated at the scene by members of the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps (TVAC) who responded along with township police and firefighters, the chief said.

NOTE: The inset image above is a file photo courtesy of the TVAC.

