According to an email obtained by Daily Voice, Twin Oaks Veterinary Hospital on Teaneck Road in Teaneck closed its doors "for good" Monday, Feb. 26.

"On behalf of Twin Oaks Veterinary Hospital, we thank you for all of your help, support & loyalty," a separate email signed by Dr. Jacqueline Perkins reads. "Unfortunately, it has become no longer feasible for us to remain open. As of today, Monday, 3/26/24, we will no longer be open.

"We are terribly sorry for this inconvenience."

"It's weird... Just Bam 💥 like that one night say ‘closed permanently’ and cancelled all future appts," one person commented on a post about the closure in a Facebook group.

Twin Oaks did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment. The business did not publicly announced nor address the closure.

