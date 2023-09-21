Out-Of-State Man Recorded Sex With Underage Teaneck Teen: Prosecutor

Isaiha Price, 25, of St. Paul, was arrested earlier this week and was being held at the Adult Detention Center in St. Paul, MN, pending extradition to New Jersey, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

An investigation by his Special Victims Unit detectives and Teaneck police “revealed that Price recorded himself sexually assaulting a child who was under the age of 16 on more than one occasion in Teaneck,” the prosecutor said on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Price is charged with creating child sexual abuse and exploitation material, sexual assault and child endangerment, Musella said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Teaneck and receive free news updates.