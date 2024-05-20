$6.25M Home In NJ's Most Expensive Zip Code Comes With Pool, Indoor Cabana (Photos)

Built in 2000, the home at 67 Robin Ln., in Alpine has 8 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 3 partial bathrooms, and sits on 1.93 acres, according the listing by Sotheby's International Realty. The listing agents are Dennis and Dolores McCormack.

The Colonial stone manor also features six, large reception rooms with high ceilings, and a kitchen that opens to a stone terrace, leading to a covered loggia, the listing reads. Inside the primary bedroom, cozy up to a fireplace and find an onyx bathroom and two wardrobe rooms.

The finished basement offers a theater, exercise room, and wet bar, and those looking for a pool this summer can find just that with a spa. Property taxes are an estimated $25,261, the realtors say.

Alpine is famously one of the most expensive zip codes in the United States. According to Property Shark, Alpine (07620) came in at the No. 1 most expensive zip code in New Jersey with a median home price of $2.4 million in 2023.

Click here for the complete listing for 67 Robin Ln.

