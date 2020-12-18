New Jersey Talent Agent Shirley Grant Who Launched Jonas Brothers, Other Celebs Dies

Shirley Grant, the talent agent credited for launching The Jonas Brothers, Christina Ricci and other stars, died in her native New Jersey on Dec. 15.

A "golden woman" in the entertainment industry, Grant was a "dedicated and brilliant light for young and emerging artists getting started out in show business for more than 42 years, talent agent and former employee Dave McKeown said on social media.

Grant was born in Jersey City and worked as a Teaneck-based personal manager.

Some of her "kids" included Christina Ricci, Allison Smith, JD Roth, Keshia Knight and the Jonas Brothers. She loved seeing her clients succeed, particularly on the Broadway stage.

"She was always ahead of the curve," said McKeown, "pushing for diverse opportunities for a broad spectrum of clients whom she represented even before the industry began to do so.

"She loved her children and grandchildren very much, loved what she did every day, and worked with a dedicated staff over the years."

Grant is survived by her children, Rob and Jeri; and grandchildren Dan and Elissa Kadison. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, William Gatsik.

Donation's in Grant's name can be made to theactorsfund.org.

