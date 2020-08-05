'Here For You': Holy Name Nurses Comfort Dying Man Without Family During COVID-19 Battle

A man without family battling coronavirus at Holy Name Medical Center died holding the hands of nurses who cared for him.

The hospital shared the story in an emotional Facebook post that identified the Bergen County man only as "Louie."

“We stroked his hair,” the post reads. “We laid our hands on his legs and arms. We spoke to him in prayer and whispers.”

Louie’s nursing team took turns holding an iPad so that Louie could talk to his caregiver and friend of 20 years, Mary, through FaceTime.

“And even when the team who responded to Louie had to return to care for others who needed them, they each returned to his side," the hospital said, "one by one, to hold his hand.”

The post was flooded with nearly 300 comments from users sharing their own experiences and commending the nurses’ dedication.

“Wow, my heart hurts for you all because of the pain and amount of death you have all seen,” one user commented. “May Louie RIP and God take care of each and every one of you.”

The post reinforces the commitment nurses around the world have for their profession and for each and every one of their patients — particularly as they and other healthcare workers continue to navigate through the uncertain waters of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Caring isn’t a job or a career. It’s a calling,” concludes the post . “Today we remember Louie.”

