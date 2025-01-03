Loaded Handgun, 20-Round Mag Seized From Ski Masked Men In Teaneck Shots Fire Call: Cops

The 9-1-1 call came in around 4:27 a.m., reporting gunfire near Harding and Glenwood Avenues, Teaneck Police Chief Andrew McGurr said. Witnesses described hearing three shots, spotting two vehicles speeding away, and seeing three masked individuals in dark clothing walking nearby, police said.

Officers quickly located a vehicle matching the description, carrying three males in the backseat. A black bag in the rear seat was found to contain a loaded Glock 43X 9mm handgun with a 20-round magazine and tactical light attachment, officials said.

The driver, a rideshare operator, was not involved in the incident, police determined.

Alexander J. McFarland, 17, of the Bronx, was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of a large-capacity magazine. Kawan N. Vining, 21, of Hackensack, was charged with obstruction after providing false information about his identity, police said.

McFarland was remanded to the Bergen County Correctional and Rehabilitation Center, while Vining was released on a summons. A third individual was released without charges as the investigation into the gunfire continues.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Teaneck Police Department at 201-837-2600 or Crime Stoppers at www.bergencrimestoppers.org or 844-466-6789.

