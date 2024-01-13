Guerriero Sweet Shoppe Sets Opening Date In Teaneck

Guerriero Sweet Shoppe will open at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18 on Cedar Lane. The creamery will open with the addiction of Marc's Cheesecake, purchased last year by Guerriero's owner, Mike Guerriero. This Guerriero's location will be a kosher one.

The first 100 customers will get a ticket for a free pint good the following week, with the purchase of any ice cream or slice of cheesecake. All weekend Guerriero's is offering free coffee with the purchase of any ice cream or slice of cake.

Mike Guerriero once took first place at the Gelato Festival America and got his start working for Gelotti Ice Cream in 2005, just after the store's Caldwell opening.

In 2013, he bought the location and launched Gelotti Montclair a year later. While Guerriero Gelato now has multiple stores across Essex and Morris counties, this will be its first in Bergen.

Guerriero's is located at 468 Cedar Lane in Teaneck.

