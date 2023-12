The Kosher ice cream and dessert shop officially opened on Friday, Dec. 22.

The store comes more than a year after the Cinnabon-Carvel closed its doors on Hackensack Avenue in Hackensack, after 16 years.

"Yes!! Welcome," one soon-to-be customer said. "We’ve been waiting for you."

Cinnabon-Carvel, 1389 Queen Anne Road, Teaneck

