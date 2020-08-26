Bergen County Restaurant Openings

Indoor dining has yet to open in New Jersey amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn't stopped new restaurants from opening their doors.

A new falafel shop, Kosher Italian restaurant and Irish bakery are only some of the eateries coming to the area.

Scroll down for a taste of what's here and what's to come.

The Yacht Club, Edgewater: New bar and restaurant now open at the Edgewater Commons Shopping Center with a menu full of surf and turf. Try the fish and chips, shrimp tacos, lobster claw BLT, and the flourless chocolate cake. 541 River Road, Edgewater.

Pigmom, Palisades Park: The eatery -- whose name translates to "Mother Pig" -- specializes in pork belly that can be enjoyed "any time, anywhere," its website says. Try grilled pork belly with garlic -- single serving is $25 and double is $45 -- steamed back ribs, noodles and more. 280 Broad Ave., Palisades Park.

“Are you planning to come to the farmer’s market tomorrow? Any of these delicious baked goods can be yours tomorrow,... Posted by Black Sheep Irish Bake Shop on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Black Sheep Bake Shop, North Arlington: This family-run bakery that has been selling goods at local farmers markets is closed for the month of August. However, they plan on opening a storefront next month in North Arlington. Black Sheep makes authentic Irish, Scottish and English Baked Goods such as meat pies, Lancashire Butter pies, Penguin Bars, Tayto Crisp and more. Coming to 596 1/2 Ridge Road, North Arlington in September.

BSO Wings, Hackensack: $10 will get you wings and a side of hand-cut fries. Burgers, chicken/steak skewers, sweet potato fries, fried plantains, blackeyed peas and rice and more are on the menu. Now open at 215 Main St., Hackensack.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken, Teaneck: Established in 1989, the premium c-store based restaurant has 47 stores and serves up Cajun-style chicken infused with Krunchy's marinade and fried in zero-trans-fat oil. Don't forget the honey butter biscuits. 1364 Teaneck Road, Teaneck.

Marty's Burgers, Fort Lee: This new burger joint is expected to open late this summer or early fall. Hand-cut fries and buttermilk fried chicken are also on the menu, BoozyBurbs reports. 2024 Center Ave., Fort Lee

Mamoun's Falafel, East Rutherford: NYC's first-ever falafel restaurant has expanded to Bergen County -- again (the Paramus location opened last year). Get a vegetarian or meat-stuffed platter, wrap or sandwich. 150 Route 17 North, East Rutherford.

