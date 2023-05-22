‘We Lost Everything,’ Says Sussex County Deli Owner, Dad Of 5 After Devastating Fire

Gregory Monto, co-owner of DareDevil Deli & Bagel in Wantage, says in a GoFundMe that the “tragedy struck” as he was sleeping in his mother’s summer home the night of Saturday, May 20.

“We were [awakened] to a fire inches from our bed,” Monto writes.

While the family fortunately escaped safely, the fire ravaged the home, including Monto’s car, which he needs to get to his job about an hour away at Mosquito Joe's in Riverdale.

“We lost everything,” writes Monto.

To make matters worse, Monto is “currently homeless without a permanent residence” and said in an update on Monday, May 22 that insurance won’t help.

“They won't even look at it,” Monto writes. “They got pictures and video and told me any repairs will need to be covered out of pocket.”

More than $1,500 had been raised to help Monto rebuild.

“I'm not looking for a miracle but anything helps,” Monto writes.

Click here to view/donate to the ‘Sometimes Darkness Can Show You Light’ campaign on GoFundMe.

