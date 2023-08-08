Tornado May Have Touched Down In These PA, NJ Towns

The National Weather Service sent survey teams to evaluate an area west of Milford in New Jersey, as well as areas in eastern Allentown, western Bethlehem, and Hellertown/Coopersburg in Pennsylvania.

Storm Photos and comments shared by residents show the severity of the damages the strong storms caused:

“Our neighborhood has extensive damage and I saw a greenish cloud with rotation before we headed to the basement,” a western Lehigh County resident commented alongside a photo of overturned outdoor furniture crammed between wrought-iron fencing.

“We have trees uprooted in the back yard facing one way and trees uprooted in front yard facing other way. As a meteorology graduate, I have seen straight-line wind damage and this is different.”

Downed trees and wires were also prevalent in photo comments.

According to NJ.com, approximately 4,000 homes remained without electricity Tuesday morning, Aug. 8. A total of 10 tornadoes have touched down in the Garden State so far this year, the outlet added.

The final assessment of the survey was expected by Tuesday evening.

