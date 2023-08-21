These High Schools Ranked Top 5 In Sussex County, Report Says

After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in Sussex County” report:

No. 1 - Sparta High School

- Sparta High School No. 2 - Newton High School

- Newton High School No. 3 - Lenape Valley Regional High School

- Lenape Valley Regional High School No. 4 - High Point Regional High School

- High Point Regional High School No. 5 - Kittatinny Regional High School

Sparta earned an overall grade of A-, with the Newton and Lenape Valley schools earning a B+ on Niche.

The schools were also ranked high by users, with Sparta and Lenape Valley earning 3.5/5 stars based on more than 200 reviews. Newton High School earned four stars based on 140 user reviews.

As far as academics, Sparta earned an A with Newton and Lenape Valley not far behind with B’s.

Sparta High School boasts an A- in overall sports, with Newton earning an A and Lenape earning a B+.

All five schools boast exceptional student-to-teacher ratios as well: Sparta’s ratio is 11 to one, while Newton and Lenape both have 12 to one ratios. High Point comes in at 11 to one with Kittatinny boasting a 10 to one ratio.

Click here for the complete list from Niche.

