Scott Reider, 68, was heading north on County Highway 565 near milepost 0.8 in Frankford Township when he ran off the road and struck a tree around 10:35 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, state police said.

Reider, of Wantage, was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries and subsequently pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

