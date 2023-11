The driver was heading north on County Highway 565 near milepost 0.8 in Frankford Township, when he ran off the road and struck a tree around 10:35 a.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Troy McNair said.

The driver was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries and was subsequently pronounced dead, McNair said.

The crash remains under investigation and there was no further information as of press time.

