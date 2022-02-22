Windy Weather Challenges Firefighters Dousing Destructive Sussex County Blaze (PHOTOS)

Windy and icy weather conditions created a challenge for firefighters who doused a Sussex County blaze late Sunday night into Monday morning.

The fire broke out at a home near Maple Grange Park in Vernon, the McAfee Fire Department said.

Also responding to the scene were the town’s three other fire departments — Vernon FD, Pochuck FD, and Highland Lakes FD.

The fire took several hours to fully extinguish and seriously damaged the home, the department said.

“Icy and windy conditions created a challenge for everyone operating on scene, and ultimately the operation continued into the early morning hours,” the McAfee Fire Department said.

Mutual aid was provided by fire departments in Hardyston, Hamburg, West Milford, and Warwick, as well as the County Tanker Task Force, authorities said.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the scene.

