Sussex Police Corporal Who Admitted To Shoving Woman At Bar Will Keep Job, Avoid Probation

A police corporal in Sussex County will keep his job and avoid probation after admitting to harassing a woman and shoving her to the floor at a local bar, reports say.

Sparta police Cpl. Craig Grauerholz Jr., 43, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of a petty disorderly persons offense during a virtual Wantage municipal court hearing Wednesday, Daily Record reports.

Grauerholz was off-duty when he shoved the woman — an acquaintance — after the two became involved in an argument on St. Patrick’s Day at the township’s VFW hall, breaking her hand, reports said.

Grauerholz, a 15-year-veteran, will be enrolled in a conditional dismissal program for first-time municipal court offenders, and the requirement for probation was dismissed by Judge Glenn T. Gavin, the report says.

Defendants in the program are required to make payments and avoid additional arrests. They usually come with a year of supervisory probation, the report said.

Grauerholz will be suspended for five months and pay a fine of $640 before returning to his position, the report said.

The victim’s attorney, George Daggett, said at the hearing that he is “about to file” a lawsuit against both Grauerholz and the township on her behalf, according to the report.

