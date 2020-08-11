REPORT: Sussex County Police Corporal Shoved Woman At VFW Bar, Breaking Her Hand

A police corporal from Sussex County is facing a petty disorderly persons offense for harassment after shoving a woman at a bar and breaking her hand, reports say.

The Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office charged Sparta Cpl. Craig Grauerholz Jr., 43, with the offense on July 31 after a several month investigation, NJHerald reports.

Grauerholz is accused of getting into an argument with a female friend that became physical at the Sparta VFW Post #7248 on St. Patrick’s Day, the report says.

Grauerholz shoved the woman to the floor, breaking her hand and scratching her, according to The Herald.

The bar — which operates through the nonprofit Veterans of Foreign Wars for eligible veterans and military service members — should not have been open during the fight due to Gov. Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 shutdown of bars and restaurants the previous night, according to the report.

The charge is defined as the “striking, kicking, shoving, or other offensive touching,” the report says.

Grauerholz, who has been with the department since 2005, earned a salary of more than $132,000 in 2019. He faces a fine of up to $500 as well as up to 30 days in county jail, the report says.

Grauerholz is scheduled to appear in a virtual hearing with Wantage Municipal Court on Wednesday, August 19.

Click here for more from NJHerald.

