Sussex County Woman Wanted For Heroin Distribution Nabbed In Newark: Police

A Sussex County woman wanted for heroin distribution in Hackettstown was arrested in Newark, police confirmed.

Hackettstown Police issued a warrant for Chelsea M. Pruden, 28, with charges for heroin distribution on Nov. 19, authorities said.

Pruden, of Andover, was arrested in Newark by the Essex County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, police said.

She was charged with two counts each of distribution of heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin, second-degree distribution of heroin within 500 feet of a public park and distribution of heroin within 1,000 feet of school property.

The second-degree charge is punishable by up to 10 years in state prison. The remaining third-degree offenses are punishable by up to five years in state prison.

Pruden was being held at the Warren County Correctional Center pending a hearing.

The investigation was conducted by the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, Hackettstown Police Department, Mansfield Township Police Department, Washington Township Police Department (Warren County), and the New Jersey State Police.

