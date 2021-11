A Sussex County woman is wanted out of Hackettstown for heroin distribution, local authorities announced.

A warrant was issued Nov. 19 for 28-year-old Chelsea M. Pruden of Andover, Hackettstown police said. Specifics were not released.

Pruden was arrested for crack and heroin possession following a traffic stop over the summer in Mount Olive.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is urged to call HPD at 908-852-3300.

