Sussex County Police Officer Punched In Face By Fleeing Suspect

A Sussex County man previously jailed and evaluated for assaulting his father was arrested after punching a police officer in the face and attempting to flee, authorities said.

Newton Police Department Special Officer Raul Couce was working as a crossing guard at the corner of Spring Street, Halsted Street, and Sparta Avenue when he was punched in the face by Louis B. Selimi, 23, shortly before 2:55 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, NPD said in a Monday release.

Selimi then took a “fighting stance as if he wanted to continue fighting” before running from the area, police said.

The Andover resident was found nearby and taken into custody. He was charged with aggravated assault, eluding, obstruction, interference with transportation, and disorderly conduct.

Selimi was psychologically evaluated following a family dispute that involved the assault of his father and destruction of the family’s Green Township home in September 2020, NJHerald reported.

Selimi was being held in the Morris County Jail.

