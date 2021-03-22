Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Return to your home site

Menu

Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Sussex County Man, 60, Pleads Guilty To Possession Of Child Pornography

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Sussex County Sheriff's Office
Sussex County Sheriff's Office Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Sussex County man pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, authorities said.

Charles Rowan, 60, entered the plea to the third-degree charge during a hearing at the Sussex County Virtual Courtroom in Newton on March 19, Prosecutor Francis A. Koch said.

Rowan, of Franklin, admitted viewing and possession the content on his computer, Koch said.

Rowan is scheduled to be sentenced before the Honorable Louis S. Sceusi, J.S.C. on April 23.

Rowan was represented by Daniel Agatino, Esq., with Assistant Prosecutor Brent M. Rafuse representing the state.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Sussex Daily Voice!

Serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.