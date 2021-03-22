Sussex County Man, 60, Pleads Guilty To Possession Of Child Pornography

A Sussex County man pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, authorities said.

Charles Rowan, 60, entered the plea to the third-degree charge during a hearing at the Sussex County Virtual Courtroom in Newton on March 19, Prosecutor Francis A. Koch said.

Rowan, of Franklin, admitted viewing and possession the content on his computer, Koch said.

Rowan is scheduled to be sentenced before the Honorable Louis S. Sceusi, J.S.C. on April 23.

Rowan was represented by Daniel Agatino, Esq., with Assistant Prosecutor Brent M. Rafuse representing the state.

