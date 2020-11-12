Police: Sussex County Woman Struck By Car In Grocery Store Parking Lot

A Sussex County woman was hospitalized with hip and shoulder injuries after being struck by a car in a grocery store parking lot Thursday morning, police said.

Kathleen McMickle of Andover was struck in the parking lot of Weis Market on Water Street in Newton just before 9:45 a.m., Newton Police Lt. Mike Monaco told Daily Voice.

She was taken to Newton Medical Center with injuries to her left hip and shoulder, Monaco said.

The driver — Maria Fiedorczyk of Newton — was issued a summons for careless driving and is scheduled to appear in Newton Municipal Court.

Officers were assisted at the scene by members of the Newton First Aid Squad and St. Clair’s EMS.

