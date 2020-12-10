Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Sussex County Man, 41, Busted In Attempted Home Break-In

Valerie Musson
Newton Police
Newton Police Photo Credit: Newton Police via Facebook

An impaired Sussex County man used a broomstick when he attempted to break into a Newton home, authorities said.

Gerald Mitchell Jr., 41, was seen coming from a vacant home before hitting the door of an enclosed porch at a Newton home in an attempt to gain access shortly before 7 a.m. on Oct. 5, police said.

Mitchell, of Newton, was showing signs of impairment during the incident, police said. He was treated at Newton Medical Center and later charged with unlicensed entry, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Mitchell was released and is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 28.

