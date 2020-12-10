Police: Sussex County Man, 41, Busted In Attempted Home Break-In

An impaired Sussex County man used a broomstick when he attempted to break into a Newton home, authorities said.

Gerald Mitchell Jr., 41, was seen coming from a vacant home before hitting the door of an enclosed porch at a Newton home in an attempt to gain access shortly before 7 a.m. on Oct. 5, police said.

Mitchell, of Newton, was showing signs of impairment during the incident, police said. He was treated at Newton Medical Center and later charged with unlicensed entry, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Mitchell was released and is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 28.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.