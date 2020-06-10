Police Seek Sussex County Shooting Suspect

New Jersey State Police are on the lookout for a Sussex County shooting suspect.

Shots were fired near Halsey Road and Garrett Drive in Hampton Township around 1:20 a.m. on Monday, June 1, authorities said in a release.

Upon arrival, officers saw a white man, identified as Jacob Drelich, 26, of Newton, walking northbound on Halsey Road, as well as a nearby street sign that had been spray painted with the letters "BLM," authorities said.

Drelich continued to flee as officers attempted to approach him. He dropped his cell phone in an open field and reported to Sussex Station the following day, authorities said.

Drelich, who admitted spray painting the street sign, was charged with criminal mischief, eluding and defiant trespass for violating Executive Order 107. He was released on his own recognizance pending a court appearance.

It was later determined he was not a suspect in the shooting investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact New Jersey State Police Sussex Station at 973-383-1514, Sussex County Crime Stoppers at 973-300-CRIME or submit a tip online at www.sussexcountysheriff.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.