Police: DWI Sussex County Man Nearly Crashes Into Officer, Fails To Maintain Lane On Route 206

Valerie Musson
Route 206 in Byram Township
Route 206 in Byram Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Sussex County man was drunk when he nearly crashed into a police cruiser last week, authorities said.

Anthony Scudilla, of Hopatcong, was traveling on Route 206 in Byram Township when he failed to maintain his lane and nearly hit a police cruiser on Friday, Sept. 25, police said.

The Byram patrol officer stopped Scudilla and saw an open container of alcohol in the vehicle, police said.

Scudilla, who police say appeared to be intoxicated, was then asked to perform a series of field sobriety tests, which he failed, according to police.

Scudilla was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where he refused to submit to a breath test, they said.

Scudilla was charged with DWI, refusal to submit to breath tests, open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and failure to maintain lane, according to police.

He is scheduled to appear in Andover-Joint Municipal Court.

