Contact Us
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Return to your home site

Menu

Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: Police: NJ Resident Beat, Threatened Long Island Woman With Steak Knife, Drove Into 2 Cop Cars
DV Pilot Police & Fire

PHOTOS: 1 Hospitalized After Car Goes Up In Flames, Blaze Extends To Route 206 Gas Station

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
One person was hospitalized after a vehicle went up in flames that extended to a gas station on Route 206 Monday morning, authorities said. Photo Credit: Byram Township Fire Department via Facebook
Photo 2 Photo Credit: Byram Township Fire Department via Facebook

One person was hospitalized after a vehicle went up in flames that extended to a gas station on Route 206 Monday morning, authorities said.

The blaze broke out at the Phillips 66 on Route 206 just after 9 a.m., the Stanhope Fire Department said.

Several fire crews responded to the scene and found that the flames had spread and were quickly engulfing the gas station, the department said.

The blaze was doused with an “aggressive attack,” and one person was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, authorities said.

The fire remains under investigation, officials said.

Assisting agencies include the Stanhope-Netcong American Legion Ambulance Corps (SNALAC), Lakeland Emergency Squad, Byram Township Police, Stanhope Police and Byram Township Fire Department.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Sussex Daily Voice!

Serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.