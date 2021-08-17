PHOTOS: 1 Hospitalized After Car Goes Up In Flames, Blaze Extends To Route 206 Gas Station

One person was hospitalized after a vehicle went up in flames that extended to a gas station on Route 206 Monday morning, authorities said.

The blaze broke out at the Phillips 66 on Route 206 just after 9 a.m., the Stanhope Fire Department said.

Several fire crews responded to the scene and found that the flames had spread and were quickly engulfing the gas station, the department said.

The blaze was doused with an “aggressive attack,” and one person was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, authorities said.

SNALAC responded to this incident this morning with an ambulance and our rescue truck. Rehab was provided for... Posted by Stanhope-Netcong American Legion Ambulance Corps (SNALAC) on Monday, August 16, 2021

The fire remains under investigation, officials said.

Assisting agencies include the Stanhope-Netcong American Legion Ambulance Corps (SNALAC), Lakeland Emergency Squad, Byram Township Police, Stanhope Police and Byram Township Fire Department.

