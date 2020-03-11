Newton Woman, 73, Swears Off Drinking After DWI 3-Car Crash

A 73-year-old Newton woman who was intoxicated when she caused a three-car crash has "sworn off drinking," reports say.

Renay Tripp was sentenced in Newton Superior Court last Friday to two years probation with 30 days of home detention, NJ Herald reports.

“The fact that I caused so much injury to others, due to my size, I should never drink again and I haven’t since the accident,” said Tripp during her sentencing.

“Basically it’s never going to happen again because I’m never going to drink again.”

Tripp pleaded guilty last month to two disorderly persons offenses and fourth-degree assault by auto.

She had a blood-alcohol level of .207 at the time of the crash, which occurred Aug. 12 around 7:45 p.m. on Route 206 near the border of Andover Borough, reports say.

Tripp was driving north in her 2018 Hyundai Elantra when she crossed over the double-yellow lines and hit Randolph resident William Marcello, 38, who was driving a 2010 Nissan Murano.

She then collided head-on with Newton resident Simon King, 20, in a 2009 Toyota Corolla, authorities said.

King had to be extricated from the vehicle and sustained injuries including a broken femur, arm, sternum and kneecap as well as acute blood loss and a bruised abdominal wall, reports said.

King’s passenger, an 18-year-old female, sprained her ankle and injured her head and hip as a result of the crash.

Part of Tripp’s sentencing includes a substance abuse evaluation, attendance at Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and a restitution payment of $2,329.76 to one of the crash victims.

