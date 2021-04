Police in Sussex County are seeking the public’s help identifying a man in connection with a recent school bus theft.

The man pictured above is wanted for questioning in regards to the theft, which occurred on March 29, Newton Police said.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact the Newton Police Department at (973) 383-2525.

All tips can remain anonymous.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.