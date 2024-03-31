Multiple fire companies responded to 39 Halsted St. in Newton around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, March 30 for a house fire with possible entrapment, responders said.

It was later determined that no one was inside the home. Photos from the scene show that flames shot through the roof

"All interior crews were eventually pulled from their interior operations and moved to defensive exterior operations due to multiple collapses and explosions," the Newton Volunteer Fire Department said on Facebook.

Crews were on scene for nearly three hours before being released. The fire remains under investigation. The Red Cross was assisting the 11 people displaced.

