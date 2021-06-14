KNOW HIM? Newton Police Seek ID For Man In Attempted Luring Of 14-Year-Old Boy

Police in Newton are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say attempted to lure a 14-year-old boy into his vehicle.

The man, pictured above, drove past the boy and signaled several times for him to enter his vehicle around 4:50 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, Newton Police said in a release.

The boy yelled at the man before returning to his home and contacting police.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic/Middle Eastern man in his 40s or 50s with a short beard and short salt and pepper haircut. He was between 5 feet 1 inch and 5 feet 8 inches tall, police said.

The man’s vehicle is believed to be a 2019 black BMW 330 M Sport, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Newton Police Department at 973-383-2525. Anonymous tips are welcome.

