KNOW ANYTHING? Police Seek Security Cam Footage Of Suspicious Person In Sussex County Driveways

Police in Sussex County are seeking surveillance footage of a suspicious person that has been seen in several different driveways.

The Hardyston Police Department received several reports of a suspicious person traveling from driveway to driveway in the area of Big Spring Road.

Area residents are asked to check security camera footage and send any suspicious activity to Det. Norman at the Hardyston Twp. Police Department at anorman@hardyston.com.

“As always residents are reminded to lock their vehicle doors,” the department said.

