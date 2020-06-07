Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Return to your home site

Menu

Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: Man Drowns In NJ 'Hidden Gem' Popularized On TikTok
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Kinnelon Motorcyclist, 47, Dies In Sussex County Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Christopher Evans
Christopher Evans Photo Credit: Christopher Evans Facebook page

A 47-year-old motorcyclist from Kinnelon died in a head-on Sussex County crash with a pick-up, authorities said.

Christopher Evans was heading northbound on County Route 515 when his 1972 Triumph motorcycle crossed over the double yellow lines into oncoming traffic last Tuesday, June 30, Hardyston Lt. Robert Zicarelli told the NJHerald.

Evans collided head-on with a 2009 Dodge Ram, operated by a 36-year-old Wharton man, Zicarelli said. Evans was pronounced dead at the scene.

Evans, a Michigan native, was being remembered as loving and devoted dad to his son, Tyler.

The highway was north of Snufftown Road for investigation.

The Hardyston police and fire departments, Vernon police, Saint Clare’s Ambulance and the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office responded.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Sussex Daily Voice!

Serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.