Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Return to your home site

Menu

Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

'I Know What It's Like To Be Sick,' Says Sussex County Woman Admitting Role In Drug Deal

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Stacy Sisco
Stacy Sisco Photo Credit: Mugshot

A Sussex County woman involved in an alleged drug operation as the “middleman” will avoid jail time after accepting a plea, reports say.

Stacy Sisco, 37, of Franklin, was arrested in February directly after delivering heroin to people she said were “sick.” One of them turned out to be a witness working alongside the Sussex County Narcotics TASK Force, NJHerald reports.

“I know what it’s like to be sick; they called me up crying,” Sisco said during a virtual Sussex County court appearance, the report said. “It was my mistake to help them out.”

Sisco, along with Tamarri Valentine, 34, and Joseph Bartek, 37, were arrested the same month, the report said.

She said Valentine supplied two bundles of heroin when she called him for a meeting between her and the customer on Jan. 30, the report says.

Sisco, who pleaded guilty to third-degree possession of CDS, was charged with four initial offenses and could’ve faced up to 15 years in prison if convicted, according to the report.

She has been involved with the Morris County Aftercare Center drug treatment program since March and will be sentenced on October 2, the report says.

Meanwhile, Valentine will appear in State Superior Court for a potential plea deal August 31 after police turned up 600 bags of heroin, ecstasy, marijuana, fentanyl, several digital scales, cutting agents used to dilute drugs, containers filled with glassine folds and other paraphernalia at a home he shared with his girlfriend and young child, the report says.

Click here for more from NJHerald.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Sussex Daily Voice!

Serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.