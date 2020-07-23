DWI Underage Sussex County Driver Crashes, Police Charge

An underage Sussex County man was intoxicated when he crashed his car in Byram Township, authorities said.

Officers in Byram responded to a report of a crash on Sleepy Hollow Road on Monday, July 20, where the driver -- Steven G. Rabe, of Byram -- appeared to be intoxicated, police said.

Rabe was asked to perform a series of field sobriety tests, which police say he did not pass.

He was placed under arrest and taken to a neighboring police department, where he failed two breath tests, authorities said.

Rabe was charged with driving while intoxicated, underage driving while intoxicated, failure to keep right and careless driving.

He was released to a family member pending an appearance at Andover-Joint Municipal Court.

