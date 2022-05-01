Drunken Driver, Passenger Charged In Route 206 Crash: Police

A Sussex County driver was drunk and one of his passengers was under the influence following a crash on Route 206, authorities said.

Vincent A. Reinke, of Newton, crossed the double-yellow line and sideswiped a southbound vehicle on Route 206 N. in Byram on Dec. 30, Byram Township Police said Tuesday.

During questioning, Reinke appeared to be intoxicated and was taken into custody after failing a series of field sobriety tests, authorities said.

Meanwhile, Lake Hopatcong resident Kayle E. Runne, a passenger in Reinke’s vehicle, was also arrested for being under the influence of CDS, police said.

Reinke was charged with DWI, failure to keep right, failure to maintain lane and reckless driving, while Runne was charged with being under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance.

Both suspects were released and may face additional charges pending the results of a search of Reinke's vehicle.

