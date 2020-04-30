Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Israel’s Largest Bank Pays $900 Million In Offshore Tax Evasion Scheme, Soccer Payoffs
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities: Alleged Gang Member Nabbed In Sussex County McDonald's Stabbing, Victim Airlifted

Cecilia Levine
Kenneth Royce was arrested in connection with a stabbing at the McDonald's in Franklin.
Kenneth Royce was arrested in connection with a stabbing at the McDonald's in Franklin. Photo Credit: Franklin PD/Google Maps

A man was airlifted to the hospital after a suspect who identified as a member of the Latin King gang stabbed him at a Sussex County McDonald's, authorities said Thursday.

The victim was flown to Morristown Medical Center with multiple stab wounds to the left side of his body after being attacked at the McDonald's on Route 23 around 5:35 p.m. Wednesday, Franklin police said in a news release.

Several hours later, Kenneth C. Royce, Jr., 35 of Ogdensburg, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses, authorities said.

He was turned over to the Sussex County Sheriff’s Department and transported him to the Morris County Jail, where he was lodged pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing.

The victim, meanwhile, is in stable condition, Franklin police said.

Royce was previously arrested for assault, disorderly conduct, burglary and more.

The Sparta Police Department, Sussex County Prosecutor's Office, and New Jersey State Police Crime Scene Processing assisted in the investigation along with the Wallkill Valley First Aid Squad and Saint Clair's Paramedics.

