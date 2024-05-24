Former Newton FD Chief Edmund Zukowski Dies, 80

Zukowski was born in Newton and marred his high school sweetheart Rose in 1964, his obituary reads. After graduating from Montclair State College, he began teaching at Newton High School, where he taught industrial arts until his retirement in 1998, according to his obituary.

He began volunteering as a firefighter in 1968 at the Newton Steamer No. 1 Company, serving as Steamer Company Chief from 1990 to 1990 and was Newton Fire Department Chief in 1994, his obituary reads.

"Chief Zukowski's commitment to serving the public extended throughout his entire life, encompassing not only the town of Newton but also the wider community of Sussex County," Newton Volunteer Fire Department said in a release.

"Where he imparted his knowledge to new and aspiring firefighters. We will forever cherish the memories and moments shared with Chief Zukowski."

In June 1971, Zukowski saved numerous lives in a jail fire, receiving a lifesaving medal and a commendation from the Sussex County Freeholder Board, the Newton Fire Department said.

In his free time, Zukowski was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing and motorcycle riding, according to his obituary. He rode his motorcycle across the country, with his wife knitting on the backseat, his obituary reads.

He is survived by Rose, his children, Mandy, Kelly, and Eddie, his sister, Joann, his grandchildren, his great-grandson, and numerous other nieces, according to his obituary.

A funeral will be held at St. Joseph’s RC Church in Newton on Thursday, May 30 at 10 a.m., his obituary reads. He will be buried at St. Joseph's Cemetery, according to his obituary.

