‘Ultimate Sacrifice:’ Longtime Sussex County Firefighter Dies After Back-To-Back Calls

Tributes immediately flooded social media following the unexpected death of Sussex firefighter Tony Duivenvoorde on Wednesday, April 12.

Tony, a longtime firefighter and life member of Sussex Fire & EMS, passed at his home after responding to two calls earlier in the day, the department announced.

Tributes instantly poured in from nearby departments, some stating that Tony suffered a cardiac event after returning home from the calls — one of which apparently involved a car that had crashed into a building and caught fire.

“‘Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal,’” reads a tribute from the Andover Township Volunteer Fire Department. “To our brothers & sisters of the Sussex Fire & EMS and the Duivenvoorde Family, our deepest condolences during your time of loss. Rest easy brother, we got it from here.”

Details surrounding Tony’s memorial will be announced at a later date, the department said.

