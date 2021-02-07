Contact Us
‘Truly Amazing Friend:’ Sussex County Native Calvin Crowell Dies At Age 34

Valerie Musson
Sussex County native and High Point Regional High School graduate Calvin Shane Crowell died at his home on June 26 at the age of 34.
Sussex County native and High Point Regional High School graduate Calvin Shane Crowell died at his home on June 26 at the age of 34. Photo Credit: Facebook/Calvin Crowell

Born in Morristown, Crowell was a lifelong resident of the Sussex-Wantage area, his obituary says.

Crowell graduated from High Point Regional High School and had worked at Acme Markets in Sussex, his memorial says.

Crowell is survived by his mother, Rachel Crowell; his brother, Frederick C. Crowell and his girlfriend Eva Gonzalez, and his maternal grandparents, Thomas and Barbara Cerutti.

Crowell’s cremation will be held privately.

“You were there when anyone needed a helping hand, a smile, a joke or even some advice,” reads a tribute posted to Crowell’s memorial page.

“Your friendship was truly amazing and I will never forget you for that…You will be missed way beyond words could ever say.”

Click here for the full obituary.

