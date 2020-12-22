Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Sussex County Native, Mother Of 2 Rachael Lynch Dies, 34

Sussex County native and mother of two Rachael Lauren Lynch died Dec. 11 at her home. She was 34.
Born in Livingston, Lynch grew up in Byram Township, her obituary says.

She attended Lenape Valley Regional High School, according to her Facebook page.

Lynch was known for her fierce passion for motherhood and her two daughters, Annabelle and Madison, her obit says.

She loved arts and crafts, shopping, reading, baking and spending time with her family.

Lynch is predeceased by her mother, Marci. In addition to her daughters, she is survived by her father, Patrick Lynch; her stepmother, Joanne Lynch; her sister, Sarah Lynch; her fiancee, Michael Foit, as well as numerous close friends.

Lynch’s visiting hours were held Dec. 15 at Morgan Funeral Home in Netcong.

Donations can be made in Lynch’s name to Partnership for Drug-Free Kids.

Click here for the full obituary.

