Sussex County Native, Longtime Toms River Resident Jennifer Bower Dies After Cancer Battle, 38

Sussex County native and longtime Toms River resident Jennifer Bower died Dec. 29 after battling cancer. She was 38.

Bower was born in Newton, where she attended Marian McKeown Elementary School and Kittatinny Regional High School, her obituary says.

Bower also attended Delaware Valley High School in Pennsylvania and graduated from Toms River South High School in 2000, her memorial says.

Bower worked as an adjuster at AmTrust Insurance at the time of her death. Outside the office, she was known for her love of sports, live music and animals — especially her three dogs, Nicki, Brighten and Abby.

Bower had been raising her nephew like a son, her memorial says.

“Jennifer’s greatest pride came in raising her nephew Sebastian as if he were her son, providing everything that she could for him,” her obit says.

Bower was also known for her strong faith and was an active member of St. Joseph’s in Toms River, her memorial says.

Bower is survived by her mother and step-father, Theresa and Gary Delaney; her father, Edward Bower; her nephew (son) Sebastian Delaney; her brother Brian and Ayla Bower; beloved niece Jillian, nephew and Godson Devin, as well as several other extended family members and close friends.

Bower’s service was held Jan. 4 at Bradley, Smith & Smith Funeral Home.

Click here for the full obituary.

