Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Return to your home site

Menu

Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: 500 NJ National Guard Members Join State Troopers In DC For 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power'
Obituaries

Sussex County Native, Longtime Toms River Resident Jennifer Bower Dies After Cancer Battle, 38

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Sussex County native and longtime Toms River resident Jennifer Bower died Dec. 29 after battling cancer. She was 38.
Sussex County native and longtime Toms River resident Jennifer Bower died Dec. 29 after battling cancer. She was 38. Photo Credit: Jennifer Bower via Facebook

Sussex County native and longtime Toms River resident Jennifer Bower died Dec. 29 after battling cancer. She was 38.

Bower was born in Newton, where she attended Marian McKeown Elementary School and Kittatinny Regional High School, her obituary says.

Bower also attended Delaware Valley High School in Pennsylvania and graduated from Toms River South High School in 2000, her memorial says.

Bower worked as an adjuster at AmTrust Insurance at the time of her death. Outside the office, she was known for her love of sports, live music and animals — especially her three dogs, Nicki, Brighten and Abby.

Bower had been raising her nephew like a son, her memorial says.

“Jennifer’s greatest pride came in raising her nephew Sebastian as if he were her son, providing everything that she could for him,” her obit says.

Bower was also known for her strong faith and was an active member of St. Joseph’s in Toms River, her memorial says.

Bower is survived by her mother and step-father, Theresa and Gary Delaney; her father, Edward Bower; her nephew (son) Sebastian Delaney; her brother Brian and Ayla Bower; beloved niece Jillian, nephew and Godson Devin, as well as several other extended family members and close friends.

Bower’s service was held Jan. 4 at Bradley, Smith & Smith Funeral Home.

Click here for the full obituary.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Sussex Daily Voice!

Serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.