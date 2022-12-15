‘Heart Of A Lion:’ Sussex County Veteran, Devoted Dad Michael Langan Dies Suddenly At 35

Sussex County native, veteran, and dedicated father Michael Christopher Langan died unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the age of 35.

Born in Paterson, Michael grew up in Wantage before eventually moving to Jacksonville, Florida, where he lived at the time of his passing, his obituary says.

Michael was formerly assigned to the US Army 555th Engineer Brigade at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, his memorial says.

His most recent work was as a craftsman at the Hudson Trailer Co. of Jacksonville, which left a heartfelt Facebook tribute following his passing:

“Mike was a brilliant guy, who had an infectious laugh and was a gentle, kind soul with the heart of a lion,” reads the post.

“You are loved, Mike, and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing you.”

Michael is remembered as a “happy-go-lucky kid” with a one-of-a-kind sense of witty humor and a distinct love for the Three Stooges, the NY Jets, 60s music — especially the Beatles — and a good meal, his memorial says.

Above all, Michael is known for being a devoted dad to his young daughter, Eva Rose Langan.

In addition to his daughter, Michael is survived by his loving parents, Clifford and Susan Langan; a twin sister, Lauren Pearce; brothers, David and Mark; and many more.

“We will miss you Michael Langan,” writes Katalin Ophelia Morton. “All the precious times we spent together as a family. Your kindness and always a giving hand, your smile... It's a shame that your life [has] been cut short way before your time.”

Michael’s memorial will be held at Pinkel Funeral Home in Sussex on Friday, Dec. 16.

Donations can be made in Michael’s memory to a collection to provide future educational funds for Eva. Checks can be made out to the family and either mailed directly to the family or to the funeral home (31 Bank Street, Route 23, Sussex, NJ 07461).

“Mike was a force in our lives that will be missed,” David Langan writes in one of the numerous tributes on Michael’s obituary. "He was one of the most gifted and talented individuals that I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing. His laugh made me laugh and his smile made me smile."

Click here to view the full obituary of Michael Christopher Langan.

"Fly high brother, you will forever remain the piece of my heart that helps me get through the toughest times. It’s been an honor."

